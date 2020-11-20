BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,426,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.78% of Robert Half International worth $710,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Robert Half International by 6.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Robert Half International by 63.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

