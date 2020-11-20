BlackRock Inc. Has $620.15 Million Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,925,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,590 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Neogen worth $620,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the third quarter valued at $965,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 8.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 13.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $72.87 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEOG. Roth Capital increased their price target on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $1,991,427.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

