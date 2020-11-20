BlackRock Inc. Has $620.61 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,157,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,132 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.55% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $620,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,164 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 169,233.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,575,000 after acquiring an additional 507,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 186.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 528,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,093,000 after acquiring an additional 343,881 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,298,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,650,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.08. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

