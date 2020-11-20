BlackRock Inc. Has $661.76 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,625 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Meritage Homes worth $661,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,205,000 after purchasing an additional 219,855 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 80,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 17.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after buying an additional 173,360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 427,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 24,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $2,522,298.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,204 shares of company stock worth $3,120,229 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTH opened at $92.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.27. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

