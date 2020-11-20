BlackRock Inc. Has $694.27 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,723 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.35% of STORE Capital worth $694,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in STORE Capital by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

NYSE:STOR opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

