BlackRock Inc. Has $698.72 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,402,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 399,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.66% of EastGroup Properties worth $698,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,808,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $140.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.50.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $148,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,769 shares of company stock valued at $912,881 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.