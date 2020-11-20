BlackRock Inc. Has $715.45 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,821,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.59% of SS&C Technologies worth $715,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 490,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 217,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $68.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $68.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

