BlackRock Inc. Has $722.06 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,412,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,621,677 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.23% of Annaly Capital Management worth $722,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 735,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 157,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 52,758 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

NLY opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

