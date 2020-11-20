BlackRock Inc. Has $747.30 Million Stock Position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,076,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 161,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.35% of Wabtec worth $747,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the third quarter worth $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 118.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 30.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the third quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius began coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wabtec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,061 shares of company stock valued at $14,131,262. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $72.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63. Wabtec Co. has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

