BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,667,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.09% of Baker Hughes worth $699,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,170,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 66,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. 140166 boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

