BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,580 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.50% of Advance Auto Parts worth $690,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AAP opened at $146.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $170.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.91.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

