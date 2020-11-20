BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,174,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 202,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.77% of HubSpot worth $635,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total value of $304,029.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,700.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,577,099 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $220.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

HubSpot stock opened at $366.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $395.76. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of -202.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.75.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

