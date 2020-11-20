BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,569,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 453,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.68% of Textron worth $634,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 67,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,494 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Textron by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Textron by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE TXT opened at $45.45 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.