BlackRock Inc. Sells 110,097 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,097 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.91% of Universal Display worth $673,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLED stock opened at $220.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.05. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $222.20.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $2,133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,126,867.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock worth $6,874,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

