BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,110,537 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,226,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.66% of Trip.com Group worth $629,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,348,000 after buying an additional 12,037,546 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,813,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,546 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,542 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.55. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

