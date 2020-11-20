BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,244,525 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,079,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,244,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.93% of Arch Capital Group worth $704,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,843,000 after buying an additional 1,185,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,750,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,442,000 after buying an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 699.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,054,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,160,000 after buying an additional 3,547,449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,377,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,773,000 after buying an additional 128,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,092,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,944,000 after buying an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

ACGL stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

