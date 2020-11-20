BlackRock Inc. Sells 216,730 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,352,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.27% of AptarGroup worth $605,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 37.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 516.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $127.23 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $128.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average is $114.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

