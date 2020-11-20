BlackRock Inc. Sells 243,605 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,279,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of National Retail Properties worth $734,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 58.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 41.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.62. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

