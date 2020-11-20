BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,173,921 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,068,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,173,921 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $651,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $21.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.