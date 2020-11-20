BlackRock Inc. Sells 69,894 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,894 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.40% of The Boston Beer worth $691,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $930.37 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,092.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $968.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $753.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $828.17.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 297 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.09, for a total value of $293,165.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,647.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total value of $8,793,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,920 shares of company stock worth $75,943,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

