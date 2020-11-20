BlackRock Inc. Sells 786,023 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,949,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 786,023 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.10% of Zendesk worth $612,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Zendesk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after buying an additional 96,108 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $101,633.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $55,287.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,918. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average of $94.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -81.01 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

