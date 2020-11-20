BlackRock Inc. Sells 797,705 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,664,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.49% of Service Co. International worth $618,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 24.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 590.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 24,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,914.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $1,317,896.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,065 shares of company stock worth $8,149,328. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

