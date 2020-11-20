BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.40% of Burlington Stores worth $736,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.54.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $233.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -182.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

