BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,517,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,950,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.29% of WestRock worth $747,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 6,023,194 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in WestRock by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,860,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in WestRock by 130.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WestRock by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,925,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,681,000 after acquiring an additional 79,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in WestRock by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,873,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,219,000 after acquiring an additional 728,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

NYSE WRK opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

