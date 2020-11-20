BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,394,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 204,148 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.00% of PRA Health Sciences worth $648,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 179,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRAH. UBS Group increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $111.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $118.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.