Bob Kunze Concewitz Buys 15,000 Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) insider Bob Kunze Concewitz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,517 ($19.82) per share, for a total transaction of £227,550 ($297,295.53).

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,523 ($19.90) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,315.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Imperial Brands PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,203 ($15.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,072 ($27.07).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 48.01 ($0.63) per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s previous dividend of $48.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s payout ratio is 152.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,922.09 ($25.11).

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

