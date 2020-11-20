Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.63

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 3314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

A number of analysts have commented on BCEI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The stock has a market cap of $500.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,296,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 134,948 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

