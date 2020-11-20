Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 140166 raised Boot Barn from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.46.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,996.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

