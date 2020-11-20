Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BORR opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $9.12.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

