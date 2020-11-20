Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.40.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.