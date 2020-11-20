Bravada Gold Co. (BVA.V) (CVE:BVA) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Bravada Gold Co. (BVA.V) (CVE:BVA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Bravada Gold Co. (BVA.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and a P/E ratio of -8.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

In related news, Director Gerald Nigel Bunting sold 3,212,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$578,201.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at C$26,460.

Bravada Gold Co. (BVA.V) Company Profile (CVE:BVA)

Bravada Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds 10 exploration and development properties with 735 claims covering an area of approximately 5,900 hectares.

