Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Post $2.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.58.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $427,285.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,832 shares of company stock worth $7,734,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4,082.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after purchasing an additional 299,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after acquiring an additional 409,339 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,197,000 after acquiring an additional 145,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after acquiring an additional 499,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $233.46 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $257.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.37 and a 200-day moving average of $203.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.