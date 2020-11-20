Brokerages Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.82). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14).

Several research firms have issued reports on RDUS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,355,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,988,296.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 199,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,254,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,155,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,074,239.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Radius Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

