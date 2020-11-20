Brokerages Expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to Announce $1.57 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.50. Regal Beloit posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $119.67 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.