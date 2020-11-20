Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.11. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

