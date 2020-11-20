Brokerages Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to post earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. State Street reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.12.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in State Street by 82.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in State Street by 67.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $445,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in State Street by 17.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,280,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,930,000 after buying an additional 341,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $682,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.