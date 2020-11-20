Brokerages Set Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target at $56.25

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $152,547,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $82,904,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,507,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $58,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,655,000 after buying an additional 897,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

