Brokerages Set Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Price Target at GBX 1,637.60

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,637.60 ($21.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,202 ($15.70) per share, with a total value of £37,622.60 ($49,154.17).

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,685 ($22.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,896 ($24.77). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,332.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,292.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.74%.

About Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

