Brokers Issue Forecasts for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LZB. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.20. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $42.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 244,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 338,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 308.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 155,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,496,142.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,430 shares in the company, valued at $21,713,077.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,560,247.76. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 12.96%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

