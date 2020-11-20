BTC Lite Trading Up 87.9% Over Last Week (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 73.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 87.9% higher against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $34,204.87 and $5.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BTC Lite Profile

BTCL is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

