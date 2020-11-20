C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after purchasing an additional 509,930 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,337,000 after purchasing an additional 449,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,682,000 after purchasing an additional 436,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,282,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,398,000 after purchasing an additional 393,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. Stephens cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

