CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.89

Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

CAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get CAI International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.79.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CAI International’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.