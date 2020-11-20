Canaccord Genuity Raises Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$3.75

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday.

Shares of PLZ.UN stock opened at C$3.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.43 million and a PE ratio of -24.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.49. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$4.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -191.75%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

