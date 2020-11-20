Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) PT Set at €58.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) received a €58.00 ($68.24) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €52.00 ($61.18).

Shares of COK stock opened at €44.38 ($52.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.18. Cancom SE has a fifty-two week low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a fifty-two week high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

