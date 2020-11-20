Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $5,245,606.30. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,580,722. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

