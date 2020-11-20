Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,967 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.486 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.