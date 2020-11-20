CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to $66.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCDBF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) assumed coverage on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Laurentian reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CCL Industries from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CCL Industries from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.88.

OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

