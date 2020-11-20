Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Holdings Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 32.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $945,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 204.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 19,503 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 53,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $133.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day moving average is $100.35. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $135.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.07%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.