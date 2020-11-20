Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

CBMG opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $357.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.25).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

