Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Cerner posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,431 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Cerner by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

